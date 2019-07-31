UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Big Power Rivalry Set For Bangkok Staging

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:30 AM

US-China big power rivalry set for Bangkok staging

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The US-China rivalry is set to be sharpened at a Bangkok summit that opened Wednesday, with Washington's top diplomat primed to insist his nation remains a key Asia-Pacific power in the face of Beijing's military ambitions in contested seas and airspace.

Foreign ministers from 10 Southeast Asian countries are meeting in the Thai capital this week, where free trade will dominate their concerns.

They will be joined by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Chinese and Russian counterparts, with old flashpoints in the disputed South China Sea and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula likely to loom large in talks.

New security tensions are set to be addressed, including an unprecedented joint China-Russia bomber patrol last week that angered Japan and South Korea.

While China denies it flouted Japanese or Korean airspace, the exercise has rattled Tokyo and Seoul -- and posed a new test of Washington's influence in a region home to the two crucial US allies.

In a sign of the increasingly complex diplomacy knotting Asia, Japan and Korea are also locked in a bitter dispute over World War II-era forced labour.

The row has bled into trade ties, with Tokyo restricting exports of key chemicals used by Seoul's world-leading chip and smartphone industry.

Hours before reaching Bangkok, Pompeo said he would meet the foreign ministers of both countries and "encourage them to find a path forward".

"They're both great partners of ours. They're both working closely with us on our effort to denuclearise North Korea... So yeah, I hope we have a good conversation, we can help them get to a good place," he told reporters.

Pompeo's main task is to deliver a message of reassurance over US engagement with a region now dominated by Chinese political, economic and military heft.

"This administration doesn't just talk about our commitment to the region, we are actively pursuing closer ties with our friends and partners," a senior State Department official said in a briefing before his trip.

That includes "ensuring the freedom of seas and skies; insulating sovereign nations from external coercion," the official added.

China is accused of deploying warships, arming outposts and ramming fishing vessels in disputed territory in the South China Sea, one of the world's key shipping lanes.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia China Washington Beijing Tokyo Seoul Bangkok Japan South Korea North Korea World War From Industry Top Asia Labour Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 July 2019

18 minutes ago

Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews e ..

10 hours ago

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

10 hours ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

11 hours ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.