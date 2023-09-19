Open Menu

US, China Call For Stable Ties In Latest Top-level Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 08:10 AM

US, China call for stable ties in latest top-level talks

United Nations, United States, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :America's top diplomat and China's vice president voiced hope Monday for more stability in the often tense relationship as the rival powers held their second high-level talks in days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting Vice President Han Zheng in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said he believed in "face-to-face diplomacy" to deal with disagreements.

"I think it's a good thing that we have this opportunity to build on the recent high-level engagements that our countries have had," Blinken told Han as they opened their meeting at China's mission to the United Nations.

The talks aim to "make sure that we're maintaining open communications and demonstrate that we are responsibly managing the relationship between our two countries."Han said that the world's two largest economies face "a lot of difficulties and challenges.""The world needs healthy and stable US-China relations, which benefit not only China and the US, but the whole world," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations China New York Top

Recent Stories

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

7 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

8 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

8 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

9 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

9 hours ago
FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

9 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

9 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

9 hours ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

9 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

10 hours ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous