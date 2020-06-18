US, China clash anew as top officials meet on tensions

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday pressed China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims and Hong Kong, just as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met a top official from Beijing in Hawaii to assess soaring tensions.

Pompeo met over nearly nine hours at a Honolulu military base with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi, in the two countries' highest-level meeting since the coronavirus pandemic sent tensions soaring, a State Department official said.

They met as excerpts came out from an explosive memoir by former national security advisor John Bolton, who said that Trump asked President Xi Jinping for assistance in his US re-election.

Yang reportedly requested the quiet meeting, with no media presence and no announcement beforehand.

Without mentioning the meeting, the United States in quick succession pressed China on Wednesday on two sensitive issues.

Trump signed into law an act that authorizes sanctions for Chinese officials involved in the detention of some one million Uighur Muslims and other Turkic Muslims.

Beijing quickly responded that the law "maliciously attacks" China and threatened consequences.

And Pompeo and his counterparts from the other Group of Seven major industrial democracies put out a joint statement voicing "grave concerns" about a draft security law in Hong Kong.

"We strongly urge the Government of China to reconsider this decision," said the joint statement by Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

China is moving ahead with a law that would prohibit subversion and other perceived offenses in the financial hub, to which Beijing promised autonomy before taking back the British colony in 1997.