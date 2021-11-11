US-China climate pact an 'important step': UN chief

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that a new climate pact between China and the United States was an "important step in the right direction".

In a tweet soon after the accord was announced Guterres said he welcomed the move by Washington and Beijing to work together to deliver enhanced climate action.

"Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction," he said.