UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Dominated Arms Market In 2019: Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

US, China dominated arms market in 2019: report

Stockholm, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :US and Chinese companies dominated the global arms market in 2019, while the middle East made its first appearance among the 25 biggest weapons manufacturers, a report by the SIPRI research institute said Monday.

The US arms industry accounted for 61 percent of sales by the world's "Top 25" manufacturers last year, ahead of China's 15.

7 percent, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Total sales by the "Top 25" rose by 8.5 percent to $361 billion, or 50 times the annual budget of the UN's peacekeeping operations.

Six US companies and three Chinese firms were in the top 10, rounded out by Britain's BAE Systems in seventh spot.

"China and the United States are the two biggest states in terms of global arms spending, with companies cut to size," Lucie Beraud-Sudreau, director of SIPRI's arms and military expenditure programme, told AFP.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Budget Stockholm United States Middle East 2019 Market Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

10 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

11 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

12 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.