US, China To Hold Call On Trade In 'near Future': Official

Thu 20th August 2020

US, China to hold call on trade in 'near future': official

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Beijing and Washington will soon hold a call on trade, China's commerce ministry said Thursday, after reports that planned high-level talks on the "phase one" trade agreement between the two countries were postponed.

The US and China signed the accord in January, bringing a partial truce in their lingering trade war, and obliging Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery to oil to farm products.

The phase one deal also called for officials to hold a "check in" every six months -- but neither government has confirmed that the talks were planned or later postponed.

"The two sides have agreed to hold a call in the near future," Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said at a press briefing Thursday when asked if trade talks would be rescheduled.

