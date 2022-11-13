UrduPoint.com

US City Decides Mayor By Coin Toss Amid Tie In Election Results

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

US city decides mayor by coin toss amid tie in election results

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :After mayoral elections in a US city in the state of Kentucky ended in a tie, officials decided on an unusual way to pick the new mayor, a coin toss.

Mason Taylor and incumbent Greg McElfresh each won 55 votes in Tuesday's election to choose a new mayor of the city of Butler in Kentucky, the American broadcast network ABC news reported.

According to the report, Kentucky law specifies that election ties must be broken by a "lot" which means the winner is decided randomly.

So the officials used a coin flip to determine who will lead the city of around 600 residents.

Taylor, 25, who is a firefighter and paramedic, became the next mayor of Butler after winning the coin toss on Nov. 10.

"The coin circled around the floor about three times and spun and then it just flopped over on tails and I had this big exhale of relief," Taylor was quoted by WCPO, a local television station in the US, affiliated with ABC.

Related Topics

Election Lead TV

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.