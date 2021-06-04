UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US City Of Minneapolis Reopens Intersection Where George Floyd Was Killed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:10 AM

US city of Minneapolis reopens intersection where George Floyd was killed

Minneapolis, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The midwestern US city of Minneapolis on Thursday began reopening the intersection where George Floyd died, which became a memorial to the African American whose murder by police sparked a racial reckoning but has also been marred by violence.

City workers arrived before daybreak to remove concrete barriers blocking access to the junction where the 46-year-old suffocated under the knee of a white police officer in May last year.

They installed signs to create a roundabout encircling a statue of a huge raised fist erected in the center of what has been renamed "George Floyd Square." For more than a year, equal rights activists have occupied the square, tying its reopening to the adoption of police reforms. A local residents association was on hand Thursday to defuse tensions as the city workers moved in.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said that it would take more than a few days to complete the reopening.

"We have a lot of trust to rebuild and we intend to do so," he told a news conference.

The site has become a symbol of the fractures caused by racism and the oppression of Black people across the United States, and is illustrated with numerous murals, a community garden and other installations.

But it has also become a hot-spot for violence where the police are not welcome.

Shootings are frequent, especially at night, and have resulted in a dozen deaths or injuries in the area in a year, according to law enforcement.

Police are not involved in the operation to reopen the intersection, a spokesman told AFP.

And the city is "taking great care to preserve artwork and artifacts" there, added a city council representative, Sarah McKenzie.

Authorities have long wanted to reopen the intersection but had been waiting for a conclusion in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who in April was convicted of murdering Floyd.

To help the neighborhood bounce back, the Floyd family plans to invest $500,000 out of the $27 million they won in a wrongful death settlement against the city in local economic and cultural groups.

Related Topics

Murder Police Died George Minneapolis United States SITE April May Family Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

7 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

8 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

8 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

9 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

7 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.