Open Menu

US Climate Envoy Kerry Meets China's Top Diplomat In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 AM

US climate envoy Kerry meets China's top diplomat in Beijing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry met China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist present, as the two countries revive stalled diplomacy on reducing planet-warming emissions.

Kerry was greeted by Wang at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on the third day of a visit to China that ends on Wednesday.

The two shook hands and exchanged opening remarks before beginning a meeting, the AFP journalist said.

Climate talks between the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters came to a halt last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, enraged Beijing by visiting self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory.

Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China.

He met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing on Monday, with the two men speaking for around four hours, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Both countries "must take urgent action on a number of fronts, especially the challenges of coal and methane pollution", Kerry wrote in a tweet after the talks.

"The climate crisis demands that the world's two largest economies work together to limit the Earth's warming," he added.

Beijing said after the talks that "climate change is a common challenge faced by all mankind".

China would "exchange views with the United States on issues related to climate change, and work together to meet challenges and improve the well-being of current and future generations", foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Visit Mao Beijing Nancy United States Gas All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

11 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

11 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

11 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

11 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

11 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

11 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous