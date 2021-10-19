UrduPoint.com

US College Coach, Assistants Fired Over Vaccine Refusal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

US college coach, assistants fired over vaccine refusal

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The head coach of Washington State's college football team has been fired along with four assistant coaches after refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, the university confirmed on Monday.

Nick Rolovich was axed from his $3.2 million a year post as a deadline requiring all Washington state employees to be vaccinated or to have received an exemption expired.

The 42-year-old said in July he would not take a Covid-19 vaccine, citing "reasons which will remain private." He was reported to have sought an exemption from Washington's vaccine mandate on religious grounds but was unsuccessful.

A statement issued late Monday said Rolovich was "no longer able to fulfill the duties as the football head coach.

" "This is a disheartening day for our football program," Washington State University athletics director Pat Chun said in a statement.

"Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team.

"The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward."Washington State's football team compete in the Pac-12 conference in the top tier of US college sports.

Related Topics

Football Sports Washington Young Guide Same July Post All From Top Coach Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

8 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.