US Collegiate Pac-12 Aims For Football Season Despite Virus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The elite Pac-12 on Thursday became the latest US collegiate sports conference to reverse course and opt to attempt a football season despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Seven weeks after deciding to postpone its fall football season until 2021, the conference announced that chancellors and presidents of member universities had voted to start games on November 7 with a plan for a seven-game season.

In a statement the conference said that the decision was based on "updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance." The announcement gives the green light for football powerhouses including the University of Oregon and the University of Southern California to go ahead with a season that will culminate with the Pac-12 championship game on December 18.

The move follows a similar announcement by the elite Big Ten conference, which announced last week it would kick off an abbreviated football season on October 24 in a reversal of an August decision to postpone until 2021.

No fans will be permitted at any sports competitions on Pac-12 campuses, a decision that will be revisited in January.

The conference has reached an agreement with the Quidel Corporation to provide daily antigen testing of athletes.

"From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.

"Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams."

