US, Colombian presidents discuss climate change, migration

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The US and Colombian presidents on Thursday discussed climate change, migration, drug trafficking, and peace at the White House.

According to a White House statement, Joe Biden and Gustavo Petro are "committed to work together to address the challenges of our countries and the region, protect and improve the lives of our citizens, and uphold democratic principles." "The United States and Colombia are seeking to adapt their engagement strategies to reflect this new moment in our shared history. The leaders instructed their teams to continue developing new road maps towards progress, so we can respond quickly and effectively to shared challenges," it added.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to combat climate change and the protection of life on Earth.

Biden also "applauded" Petro's commitment to "protect the Amazon and Colombia's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero deforestation by 2030.""With Colombia's announcement to allocate US$200 million during the next twenty years to save and protect the Amazon, we the United States and Colombia committed to work with the international community to mobilize greater climate financing for that purpose."Biden also thanked Petro for Colombia's handling of irregular migration and the two leaders highlighted the importance of the June 2022 Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, which seeks to manage migration in the Americas.