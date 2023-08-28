Open Menu

US Commerce Secretary Meets Chinese Counterpart In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Monday, as Washington works to cool trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Raimondo's visit -- which will last until Wednesday -- is the latest in a series of high-level trips to China by US officials in recent months.

The visits could culminate in a meeting between the nations' leaders, with US President Joe Biden saying recently that he was expecting to sit down with China's Xi Jinping this year.

Raimondo met on Monday morning with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who said it was a "great pleasure to conduct dialogue and coordination with you in the field of economy and trade".

She arrived in Beijing on Sunday and was met by Lin Feng, the director of the commerce ministry's Americas and Oceania department, as well as US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

In posts on the social media platform X, Raimondo said she was "looking forward to a productive few days".

"I just landed in Beijing for a busy few days of meetings with senior PRC officials and US business leaders," she said, referring to China by the initials for its official name.

The commerce department has said Raimondo hopes for "constructive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation".

She will also travel to China's economic powerhouse Shanghai, Washington said.

