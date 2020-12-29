US concerned on Saudi activist sentence

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States voiced concern Monday over Saudi Arabia's imposition of a prison sentence on prominent activist Loujain al-Hathloul, in a low-key response as President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration vowed a firm stance on human rights.

Hathloul, 31, a long-time campaigner for women's right to drive in the ultra-conservative kingdom, was sentenced to five years and eight months for terrorism-related crimes -- a partially suspended sentence that will allow her release within months.

Senior US leaders did not comment but the State Department's deputy spokesman, Cale Brown, said the United States was "concerned by reports" of her sentence.

"We've emphasized the importance of free expression and peaceful activism in Saudi Arabia as it advances women's rights," Brown wrote on Twitter.

"We look forward to her anticipated early release in 2021."Jake Sullivan, who will take over as national security advisor when Biden is sworn in on January 20, by contrast called the sentence "unjust and troubling.""As we have said, the Biden-Harris administration will stand up against human rights violations wherever they occur," he tweeted.