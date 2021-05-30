US concert offers $980 'discount' for vaccinated fans

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :US authorities eager to get people vaccinated against Covid-19 have offered inducements ranging from free beer to million-dollar lottery prizes, and now rock concert promoters have their own twist: whopping ticket discounts.

Fans of punk bands Teenage BottleRocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin can get into the June 26 concert in coastal Saint Petersburg, Florida for a "discounted" $18 if they can produce proof they have been fully vaccinated.

For those with no such proof, it's an even $999.99.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Productions in nearby Tampa Bay said that with vaccinations now available to everyone 12 and above, and people clamoring to again attend live concerts, he wanted to offer them a safe experience.

"I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence," Williams told ABC news.

He said the response to his promotion had been "overwhelmingly positive," but that some angry critics had obtained his phone number and made their views abundantly clear.

Williams said the lead band, Teenage BottleRocket, was initially skeptical but had come around.