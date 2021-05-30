UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concert Offers $980 'discount' For Vaccinated Fans

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US concert offers $980 'discount' for vaccinated fans

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :US authorities eager to get people vaccinated against Covid-19 have offered inducements ranging from free beer to million-dollar lottery prizes, and now rock concert promoters have their own twist: whopping ticket discounts.

Fans of punk bands Teenage BottleRocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin can get into the June 26 concert in coastal Saint Petersburg, Florida for a "discounted" $18 if they can produce proof they have been fully vaccinated.

For those with no such proof, it's an even $999.99.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Productions in nearby Tampa Bay said that with vaccinations now available to everyone 12 and above, and people clamoring to again attend live concerts, he wanted to offer them a safe experience.

"I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence," Williams told ABC news.

He said the response to his promotion had been "overwhelmingly positive," but that some angry critics had obtained his phone number and made their views abundantly clear.

Williams said the lead band, Teenage BottleRocket, was initially skeptical but had come around.

Related Topics

Lead Petersburg Tampa Florida June From

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting ..

16 minutes ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 1 ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims; h ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Belarusian Transport Ministries Instructe ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.