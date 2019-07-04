UrduPoint.com
US Condemns 'abhorrent' Libya Attack, Urges Talks To End Conflict

Washington, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States on Wednesday condemned as "abhorrent" an air strike in Libya that killed more than 40 migrants as it urged talks to resolve the country's conflict.

"This tragic and needless loss of life, which impacted one of the most vulnerable populations, underscores the urgent need for all Libyan parties to de-escalate fighting in Tripoli and return to the political process," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

