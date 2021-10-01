US condemns Ethiopian expulsion of UN staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The White House on Thursday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Ethiopia's decision to expel senior UN officials at a time of looming humanitarian crisis and warned of sanctions.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki called Ethiopia's move an "unprecedented action to expel the leadership of all of the United Nations organizations involved in ongoing humanitarian operations."The United States "will not hesitate" to impose sanctions against "those who obstruct humanitarian assistance," she warned.