US Condemns Iraq Violence, Urges Govt To Exercise 'restraint'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:00 AM

US condemns Iraq violence, urges govt to exercise 'restraint'

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned deadly violence during protests in Iraq and called on the country's government to "exercise maximum restraint," the State Department said Tuesday.

In a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo "condemned the recent violence in Iraq and noted that those who violated human rights should be held accountable," the department said in a statement.

"The secretary lamented the tragic loss of life over the past few days and urged the Iraqi government to exercise maximum restraint."

