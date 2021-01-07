UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Italy, India, Turkey Digital Taxes, Issues No Tariffs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

US condemns Italy, India, Turkey digital taxes, issues no tariffs

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States on Wednesday criticized taxes imposed on tech companies by Italy, India and Turkey, but held off on hitting the countries with punitive tariffs.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) said the Digital Service Taxes adopted by the three countries "discriminates against US companies, is inconsistent with prevailing principles of international taxation, and burden or restricts US commerce." However, "USTR is not taking any specific actions in connection with the findings at this time but will continue to evaluate all available options.

" The decision comes on the same day that 25 percent tariffs on $1.3 billion of French goods, including cosmetics and handbags by renowned brands, were due to take effect, in retaliation over that country's tax targeting tech companies.

France has not backed down from its plan to tax online giants including Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

France and other European countries imposed the levies after intense public pressure to make US multinationals pay a larger share of their revenues in taxes in the countries where they operate.

Related Topics

India Google Turkey Facebook Same Italy United States Apple Commerce All From Share Billion

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.