UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Myanmar Dissolving Suu Kyi Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US condemns Myanmar dissolving Suu Kyi party

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States on Wednesday condemned Myanmar's junta for dissolving the party of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and warned that the move would bring more instability.

Myanmar's junta-stacked election commission on Tuesday announced that the National League for Democracy would be dissolved for failing to re-register under a military-drafted electoral law.

The move comes as the junta prepares to hold elections that opponents believe would only aim to cement the power of the military, which toppled Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021.

"We strongly condemn the Burma military regime's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, using Myanmar's former name.

"Any election without the participation of all stakeholders in Burma would not be and cannot be considered free or fair and, given the widespread opposition to military rule, the regime's unilateral push towards elections likely will escalate instability," he said.

Suu Kyi cofounded the NLD in 1988, and won a landslide victory in 1990 elections that were subsequently annulled by the then-junta.

The United States has vowed to keep up pressure on Myanmar. In its latest move last week, the Treasury Department warned of the risk of US sanctions on anyone who provides jet fuel to the junta.

But the United States has stopped short of taking action against Myanmar's state-owned oil and gas company, with neighboring Thailand, a close US ally, worried about the move's impact.

Related Topics

Election Thailand Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Burma Company Oil San Myanmar United States February Gas All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies ..

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies Producing Ammunition for Ukrai ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 ..

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State D ..

1 hour ago
 Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due ..

Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Va ..

1 hour ago
 BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, t ..

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE President issues two Em ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Trans ..

White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Transit' Via US in Line With One Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers from Emirati tribes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.