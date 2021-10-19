UrduPoint.com

US Condemns North Korea 'ballistic Missile Launch': Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States military on Tuesday condemned North Korea for a suspected ballistic missile launch and called on the country to "refrain from any further destabilizing acts.

""We are aware of the North Korean ballistic missile launch this morning into the Sea of Japan and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan," the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding that "this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or that of our allies."

