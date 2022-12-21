UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Taliban University Ban For Women, Warns Of Costs

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday denounced the Taliban's ban on women in universities and warned of countermeasures as well as further isolation from the rest of the world.

"The Taliban should expect that this decision, which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry concrete costs for them," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters, adding the United States condemned the decision "in the strongest terms.

""They have seriously -- possibly even fatally -- undermined one of their deepest ambitions... and that is an improvement and betterment of relations with the United States and the rest of the world," Price said.

"This unacceptable stance will have significant consequences for the Taliban and will further alienate the Taliban from the international community and deny them the legitimacy they desire."

