UrduPoint.com

US Condemns 'troubling Escalation' Of Opposition Arrests In Tunisia

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

US condemns 'troubling escalation' of opposition arrests in Tunisia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The US government on Wednesday condemned the arrests of political opponents in Tunisia, and said respect for freedom of expression and human rights are essential "to the US-Tunisia relationship." The arrest on Monday of former Speaker of Parliament Rached Ghannouchi and the closure of the Ennahdha party headquarters "are fundamentally at odds with the principles Tunisians adopted in a constitution," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

He said the arrests "represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government against perceived opponents." Since early February, authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 political opponents and personalities.

The Islamist-inspired opposition Ennahdha party held the most seats in Tunisia's parliament before President Kais Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021.

Saied, 65, claims those detained were "terrorists" involved in a "conspiracy against state security." Opponents have dubbed his actions a "coup" and a return to autocratic rule in the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings in the region more than a decade ago.

After his dramatic power grab, Saied has ruled by decree, and last year rammed through a constitution that gave his office unlimited powers and neutered parliament.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, Saied called on the judiciary -- of which he seized control last year -- to "fulfil its role in this phase the country is going through." Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment, leading some of its citizens to try fleeing to Europe, drawing concern from the European Union.

The EU earlier recalled the "importance of respect for the rights of the defence as well as the right to a fair trial" in Tunisia.

Ghannouchi was exiled for more than two decades under late dictator Zine El Abidine Ali but returned following the country's 2011 revolt to become a dominant figure in Tunisian politics.

In recent months, Ghannouchi made at least 10 court appearances over an array of accusations including corruption, money laundering and helping jihadists travel to Iraq and Syria.

He emerged each time smiling and flashing the victory sign.

Related Topics

Corruption Syria Europe Parliament Democracy Iraq European Union Tunisia Chamber Turkish Lira Money February July Dictator From Government Arab Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

4 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

12 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.