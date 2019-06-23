UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Conducted Cyber Attack On Iran In Response To Drone Downing: Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:00 PM

US conducted cyber attack on Iran in response to drone downing: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The United States launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network after Tehran downed an American surveillance drone, according to US media reports.

US president Donald Trump secretly authorized US Cyber Command to carry out a retaliatory attack on Iran, The Washington Post reported Saturday, shortly after the US president pledged to hit the Islamic republic with major new sanctions.

The attack crippled computers used to control rocket and missile launches, according to the Post, while Yahoo News said a spying group responsible for tracking ships in the Gulf was also targeted.

Tehran is yet to react to the reports, Iran's Fars news agency said Sunday.

It added that it was "still not clear whether the attacks were effective or not," and suggested the US media reports were a "bluff meant to affect public opinion and regain lost reputation for the White House" following the downing of its drone.

Trump called off a planned retaliatory military strike Friday, saying the response wouldn't be "proportionate", with Tehran warning Washington that any attack would see its interests across the middle East go up in flames.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Washington White House Trump Tehran United States Middle East Sunday Post Media

Recent Stories

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

1 hour ago

3 hours ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

3 hours ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

4 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.