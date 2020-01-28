UrduPoint.com
US Confirms Afghanistan Jet Crash; No Evidence Of Taliban Shoot-down

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The US Defense Department confirmed Monday that a military jet crashed in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, but rejected Taliban suggestions that it was shot down.

Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A, a type of jet used as an airborne communications node in the region.

"While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire," Leggett said.

He gave no information on casualties in the crash.

