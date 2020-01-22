US confirms first case of China virus on American soil

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2020 ) :US health authorities on Tuesday announced the first case of a person on American soil sickened by a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Federal and state officials said the man was in his thirties and had traveled to the US from Wuhan, but did not visit the seafood market thought to be at the heart of the outbreak.

The man was currently hospitalized as a precaution, not because his illness was severe, they said.