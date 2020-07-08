US confirms notice of withdrawal from WHO

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States has formally notified the United Nations that it will withdraw from the World Health Organization, whose coronavirus response has been harshly criticized by President Donald Trump, officials said Tuesday.

The United States told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the WHO's biggest contributor will leave effective July 6, 2021, a State Department spokesperson and another official said.