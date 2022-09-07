UrduPoint.com

US Congratulates Kenya On 'peaceful' Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022

Washington, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The White House on Tuesday applauded Kenya for its "peaceful" presidential election after the country's Supreme Court upheld William Ruto's victory in last month's vote.

US President Joe Biden's administration wants to "congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

And the administration wants to "commend" candidates Ruto and Raila Odinga -- who had alleged fraud and filed a petition against the outcome -- for "abiding by the Supreme Court" ruling on Monday, she added.

The ruling capped weeks of uncertainty.

Although voting day on August 9 passed off peacefully, observers feared that the disputed outcome could fuel violence in a country with a history of post-poll unrest, with over 1,100 people killed in politically motivated clashes in 2007.

Ruto, the outgoing vice president, will be sworn in on September 13.

He will become Kenya's fifth president since independence from Britain in 1963, taking the reins of a country beset by inflation, high unemployment and a crippling drought.

