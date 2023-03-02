US congratulates Nigeria on election, calls for calm

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The United States congratulated Nigeria on the election of ruling party presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, while calling for calm amid accusations of voter fraud and concerns over technical glitches.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the election aftermath on Thursday when he met his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, aides said.

A State Department spokesman on Wednesday congratulated "President-elect Tinubu," who was declared the winner Tuesday of the February 25 polls in Africa's most populous democracy.

"This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy," Ned price told reporters Wednesday.