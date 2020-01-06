UrduPoint.com
US Congratulates Venezuela Opposition Leader Guaido After Disputed Assembly Election

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States on Sunday congratulated opposition leader Juan Guaido on being re- elected Venezuela's national assembly speaker -- despite the vote being hotly disputed and a rival also claiming to have won the post.

"I congratulate Juan Guaido on his re-election as president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and condemn the failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"The United States and 57 other countries continue to regard him as the legitimate leader of the National Assembly and thus the legitimate interim president of Venezuela."

