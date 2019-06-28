UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Approves $4.6 Bn In Emergency Border Funding

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

US Congress approves $4.6 bn in emergency border funding

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday bowed to pressure from President Donald Trump's Republicans as Congress approved $4.6 billion in emergency aid to ease a swelling migrant crisis on the nation's southern border.

One day after the Senate passed the measure, the House of Representatives followed suit with a bipartisan vote of 305 to 102 that sends the bill to the president's desk.

Pelosi and Democrats had wanted additional language that would ensure better protections of migrant children but conceded to Republicans when they failed to move the needle.

"At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available," Pelosi told Democrats before the vote.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Trump Nancy Democrats Border Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

6 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

6 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

8 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

8 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.