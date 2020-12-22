US Congress Approves $900 Bn Covid-19 Relief Package
Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :US lawmakers on Monday approved a $900 billion relief package that will provide a long-sought boost for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Overwhelming approval in the Senate and House of Representatives clears the way for the legislation to be sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.