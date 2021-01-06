US Congress begins certifying Biden win, Republicans object

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday opened a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory, but Republicans quickly lodged an objection, pausing the count of electoral votes.

Moments after the start of the session, the final procedural step to confirm Biden's win over President Donald Trump, congressman Paul Gosar stood up to "object to the counting of the electoral ballots from Arizona."The Republican effort is all but certain to fail, as Trump loyalists lack sufficient support in the House and Senate to thwart certification of the veteran Democrat's November 3 election win.

Gosar's move, which drew boos and applause, triggered a two-hour debate in each chamber, but the objection is expected to be voted down before the certification process continues.