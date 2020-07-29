UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Far From Agreement On New Virus Aid Plan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

US Congress far from agreement on new virus aid plan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress late Tuesday were far from reaching an agreement on a new package to support the world's leading economy, brought to its knees by the virus pandemic.

"Very sadly, after months of deadly delay, the Republicans have unveiled a proposal that would only prolong the suffering for millions of workers and families across America," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in letter to her fellow Democrats, following two rounds of negotiations with the White House and Republican lawmakers.

In the Senate, Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell defended his party's proposal, unveiled on Monday, that calls for $1 trillion in stimulus aid.

Back in May, the House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus response package, the largest yet, to fund efforts to fight the pandemic and provide emergency payments to millions of Americans.

With only 100 days to go before the US presidential election, talks are tense between the parties -- but also among Republicans, some of whom are refusing to spend much and are even criticizing the White House.

"We have two big-government Democrats," said Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Related Topics

Election Senate World White House Nancy May Democrats Congress From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

6 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

10 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.