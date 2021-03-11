UrduPoint.com
US Congress Passes $1.9 Tn Covid Relief Plan In Big Win For Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The US Congress on Wednesday passed Joe Biden's enormous economic relief package, delivering a resounding victory for the US president and a desperately needed injection of cash to millions of families and businesses enduring the coronavirus pandemic.

The $1.

9 trillion plan, which funds Covid-19 vaccines and sends stimulus checks of up to $1,400 to most Americans, passed the House of Representatives with zero support from Republicans, who accused Biden of abandoning his Inauguration Day pledge to unify the nation.

The White House said Biden -- who made the American Rescue Plan his top legislative priority -- planned to sign the measure into law on Friday, days before unemployment benefits were scheduled to expire for millions of people.

