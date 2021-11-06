Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The US Congress delivered embattled President Joe Biden a huge victory Friday as it passed his historic infrastructure investment package.

The $1.2 trillion transport and broadband internet upgrade -- one of the largest shopping sprees in US history that passed the Senate months ago -- was rubber-stamped by the House with a comfortable majority after more than a dozen Republicans joined Democrats to back the bill.