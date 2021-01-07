UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Rejects First Challenge To Certifying Biden Win

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate and House late Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the objection by some Republican lawmakers to certifying Arizona's electoral vote for Joe Biden, after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.

Senators voted 93 to 6 against the effort to reject Arizona's 11 electoral votes, overcoming the first of what may be multiple hurdles to the November presidential election's certification.

The House of Representatives voted 303-121 against the objection, with 82 Republicans siding with the Democrats.

The joint session of Congress is certifying the electoral votes of all 50 states to confirm Biden's 306-232 electoral victory in November.

It was delayed when protesters stormed the Capitol building, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence that drew condemnation from around the world.

Egged on in an extraordinary rally by an aggrieved Trump, a flag-waving mob broke down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, rampaging through offices and onto the usually solemn legislative floors.

Related Topics

Election Senate World Condemnation Vote Trump May November Democrats Congress All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 January 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

EU approves Moderna vaccine

10 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

10 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

10 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.