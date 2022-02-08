UrduPoint.com

US Congress Scrambles To Avert Government Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :US lawmakers were hunkered down Monday in talks to fund the government ahead of a potential shutdown next week, as Federal agencies run out of previously allocated money.

Shutdowns typically lead to hundreds of thousands of government workers being sent home, while parks, museums and other federal properties and services are closed.

With funding running out on February 18, President Joe Biden's Democrats and opposition Republicans have been unable to agree on a "topline number" for the 2022 spending bills.

As a result, the US House is expected to vote on a short-term funding measure -- known as a continuing resolution (CR) -- this week.

Party leaders are discussing March 11 as a possible expiration date, to give them time to reach a larger, long-term spending package to cover the rest of the fiscal year through September 30.

"Well, we'll get something done. It will probably be a short-term CR and it will be this coming week to give us a little more time," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told MSNBC on Sunday.

"Negotiations are very vigorous and I think we're going to get agreement on the topline and how it will be spent, but it's not there yet." The Senate could take up the short-term funding patch this week or next, depending on how quickly the House acts.

The parties have reportedly agreed to increase defense spending by $25 billion, the amount called for in the annual defense authorization bill that passed both chambers with strong bipartisan majorities.

Democrats want additional funding for social programs beyond $25 billion, however, while Republicans counter that there should be parity in defense and non-defense spending.

It would be the third CR of Biden's presidency and Democrats are eager to get a full-year funding deal agreed, as the short-term fixes keep spending levels where they were under previous president Donald Trump.

