UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Votes To Make Juneteenth, End Of Slavery, A Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

US Congress votes to make Juneteenth, end of slavery, a holiday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to create a Federal holiday commemorating Juneteenth, which until now has been the unofficial fete marking the end of slavery in the United States.

The measure cleared the Senate by unanimous consent Tuesday after a Republican in the chamber ended his objection. With the House passing it in a 415-14 vote, the bill now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Most US states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or officially observe the day, but the bill passed by Congress would make Juneteenth the 12th US federal holiday -- and the first new one in 38 years.

The commemoration has taken on renewed resonance over the past year with millions of Americans confronting the country's living legacy of racial injustice.

"Juneteenth is as significant to African Americans as it will be to Americans because we too are Americans, and it means freedom," House Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee told her colleagues, describing slavery as "America's original sin." Juneteenth National Independence Day is commemorated on June 19 to celebrate the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free.

A Union Army general in Galveston, Texas -- where president Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 had yet to be enforced nearly three years later -- announced that slavery was abolished in Texas and across the country.

"This day reminds us of a history much stained by brutality and injustice, and it reminds us of our responsibility to build a future of progress for all, honoring the ideal of equality that is America's heritage, and America's hope," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Lawmakers broke into applause and cheers when the bill passed.

Jackson Lee, who represents a Texas district, and the state's senior US Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, will be in Galveston on Juneteenth to mark the historic occasion.

"There's no better time than the present, particularly given the strife we've seen, the level of distrust, for example, between law enforcement and the communities they serve, than to acknowledge our nation's history and to learn from it," Cornyn told reporters.

"Acknowledging and learning from the mistakes of the past is critical to making that progress and becoming a more perfect union."Democrats and Republicans have struggled to unite on legislative issues in recent months and years, with political divisions impacted by debates over race, immigration and other social issues.

Related Topics

Senate Army Vote Lincoln Nancy Progress Independence Jackson Galveston United States Chamber June Democrats Congress All From Race Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

9 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.