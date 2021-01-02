UrduPoint.com
US Congress Votes To Override Trump Veto Of Defense Bill

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Congress votes to override Trump veto of defense bill

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The US Congress on Friday dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow, voting in his final weeks in office to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill -- the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.

With more than 80 of the 100 senators voting to override, well more than the two-thirds required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives had voted 322 to 87 on Monday to override Trump's veto.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

