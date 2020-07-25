UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressional Antitrust Hearing With Big Tech CEOs Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

US congressional antitrust hearing with Big Tech CEOs postponed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A highly anticipated antitrust hearing including top executives of four Big Tech firms, originally set for Monday, has been postponed.

A notice filed by the House Judiciary Committee set no new date for the hearing titled "Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

"The hearing would have conflicted with the memorial service for the late representative and civil rights leader John Lewis, to lie in state in the US Capitol.

Related Topics

Hearing Google Facebook Apple Top

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

2 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

2 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

2 hours ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.