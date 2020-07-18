US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :John Lewis, the civil rights warrior who marched with Martin Luther King Jr and was nearly killed in police beatings before serving for decades as a US congressman, died late Friday aged 80.

The African-American icon spent his life getting into what he liked to call "good trouble" -- the confrontations necessary to improve the American democracy by ending discrimination and racial injustice.

"Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the 17-term congressman from Georgia.