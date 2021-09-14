UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Inflation Slows To 5.3% Annually In August: Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Washington, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :US consumer price inflation slowed in August, rising just 0.3 percent compared to July, while the annual rate eased to 5.3 percent, according to government data released Tuesday.

Rising gasoline prices remain a key driver of the consumer price index (CPI), but excluding volatile food and energy prices, "core" CPI rose just 0.1 percent -- its smallest increase since February, the Labor Department reported.

Over the past 12 months, core CPI rose four percent, three-tenths slower than the yearly jump in July.

The gains in the month were slower than economists had expected, and the easing of price pressures supports the Federal Reserve's argument that much of the recent inflation spike is due to temporary factors that will fade as the world's largest economy rights itself following the Covid-19 shock.

After plunging as the pandemic began and travel ground to a halt, oil prices have surged as Americans returned to the roads and skies, and gasoline prices jumped 2.8 percent in August, seasonally adjusted, the third consecutive monthly increase.

They have spiked 42.7 percent over the past year, the report said.

Prices for used cars and airfares actually fell in the month, while new car prices rose but more slowly.

Food prices continue to rise, though also at a slower pace, with beef prices up 12.2 percent over the past year, the data showed.

