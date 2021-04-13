UrduPoint.com
US Consumer Prices Jump 2.6% Compared To March 2020: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

US consumer prices jump 2.6% compared to March 2020: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Surging energy prices led the charge as US consumer prices jumped 2.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the Labor Department said Tuesday in a report capturing a full year of the pandemic.

Compared to February, CPI rose 0.6 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, pushed by a 9.1 percent surge in gasoline prices, the report said.

