US consumer prices jump 2.6% compared to March 2020: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Surging energy prices led the charge as US consumer prices jumped 2.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the Labor Department said Tuesday in a report capturing a full year of the pandemic.

Compared to February, CPI rose 0.6 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, pushed by a 9.1 percent surge in gasoline prices, the report said.