US Consumer Prices Jump 2.6% Compared To March 2020: Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:30 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Surging energy prices led the charge as US consumer prices jumped 2.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the Labor Department said Tuesday in a report capturing a full year of the pandemic.
Compared to February, CPI rose 0.6 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, pushed by a 9.1 percent surge in gasoline prices, the report said.