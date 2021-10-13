US consumer prices rose 5.4 percent annually in September: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :US consumer prices climbed 5.4 percent in September compared to the same month last year, with notable price increases in food and rents, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

That increase was slightly higher than the year-on-year gain reported in August. On a monthly basis, the Labor Department said the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent last month, just above analysts' forecasts.