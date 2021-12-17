UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Protection Agency Investigates 'buy Now, Pay Later' Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

US consumer protection agency investigates 'buy now, pay later' plans

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Thursday it has opened an investigation into the risks and benefits of "buy now, pay later" payment options, which have become particularly popular during the pandemic.

The agency said it is "concerned" about the potential accumulation of debt, compliance with consumer protection laws and the use of data collected by companies offering such payment schemes. The CFPB has requested more information from five such companies: Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal and Zip.

The companies typically let customers pay for a purchase in four installments with no fees or interest and no paperwork.

While it has long been possible in the United States to pay for a product in installments, the new payment schemes add "modern, faster twists," said agency director Rohit Chopra in a statement.

For proponents of "buy now, pay later," the new form of financing provides a less risky alternative to credit cards, which charge interest that is often complicated to understand and can add up quickly.

The payment options can also provide valuable assistance to consumers who do not have access to traditional credit.

The use of "buy now, pay later" exploded during the pandemic, and partnerships with stores have multiplied, with the latter willing to pay a percentage of the transaction for purchases that customers would not necessarily have been able to pay for in one go.

But, the CFPB said, "because of the ease of getting these loans, consumers can end up spending more than anticipated." Some of the companies offering the payment scheme "may not be adequately evaluating what consumer protection laws apply to their products," such as on late penalties or dispute resolution, the agency said.

The CFPB would also like to "better understand" how the payment companies use and market data collected from their customers.

The US agency said that it is working on the issue in conjunction with the Australian, Swedish, German and British authorities.

Related Topics

Resolution German Buy United States May Market From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

49 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

7 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

9 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

8 hours ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.