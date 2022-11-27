UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Sentiment Falls 5% In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

US consumer sentiment falls 5% in November

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :US consumer sentiment in November declined 5% from the previous month, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The index of consumer sentiment plummeted 3.1 points to 56.8 in November, according to the University of Michigan's consumer survey final results. It stood at 59.9 in October.

"Along with the ongoing impact of inflation, consumer attitudes have also been weighed down by rising borrowing costs, declining asset values, and weakening labor market expectations," Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in a statement.

The index of current economic conditions plummeted 6.8 points to 58.8 in November from 65.6 in October.

The index of consumer expectations declined 0.6 points to 55.6, from 56.2, during that period.

"Inflation expectations were also little changed from October. The median expected year-ahead inflation rate was 4.9%, down slightly from 5.0% last month," said Hsu.

Related Topics

October November Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

15 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

15 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.