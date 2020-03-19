UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Cases Now Over 10,000, More Than 150 Dead: Tracker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 PM



Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The United States has 10,755 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus while 154 people have died from the pathogen, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday.

This makes the US sixth on the overall list behind China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany, and ahead of France and South Korea. Globally, there have been 229,390 cases confirmed and 9,325 deaths, the tracker said.

US health authorities have indicated they expect the number of cases to increase steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.

