US Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 150,000: Johns Hopkins
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 150,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The world's worst-hit country announced its first coronavirus-related death at the end of February, and has now recorded more than 4.38 million total cases, the Baltimore-based university reported Wednesday.