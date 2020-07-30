UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 150,000: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

US coronavirus death toll passes 150,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 150,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's worst-hit country announced its first coronavirus-related death at the end of February, and has now recorded more than 4.38 million total cases, the Baltimore-based university reported Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Died United States February Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

1 hour ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.