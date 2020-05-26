UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 532 In Past 24 Hours: Tracker

Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The US coronavirus death toll has risen by 532 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said Monday.

After that relatively small increase, the US toll now stands at 98,218 lives as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday), according to the Baltimore-based university, and US cases of infection now number 1,662,375.

Both are the highest anywhere in the world.

